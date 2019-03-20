Santa Rosa Man Sets Up Nude Mannequins After Fence Complaint

SANTA ROSA — A Northern California man is taking revenge on the anonymous neighbor who complained to officials about his tall fence with a garden party of naked mannequins.

Jason Windus of Santa Rosa sat four fashion dummies in wicker chairs around a matching table and placed a fifth one standing with her arms over her head and modesty shamrocks on her breasts.

A hand-scrawled sign on top of a nearby wooden barrel reads, “Reserved seat for the nosey neighbor that complained about my fence to the city.”

Windus tells the Press Democrat he was building a 6-foot fence so he could let his dogs out in his backyard.

A moving company owner, Windus says he thought of the mannequins when pondering how to send a message to his nosey neighbor.

