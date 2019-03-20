‘Service First’ Helping the Community

Posted 12:47 PM, March 20, 2019


Service first of Northern California is a community- based organization that has developed programs that are driven to serve those most in need.

  • Outpatient alcohol and Drug Treatment
  • DUI programs
  • Representative payee services
  • Aquatic Physical therapy & Wellness
  • Supportive living services
  • Options Learning Center
  • Ticket to Work

More info:
Service First of Northern California
102 West Bianchi Road, Stockton, Ca 95207
209-644-4808
ServiceFirstNC.org
Facebook: @ServiceFirstNC, @SFNCAquaticTherapy

