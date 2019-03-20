‘Service First’ Helping the Community

Service first of Northern California is a community- based organization that has developed programs that are driven to serve those most in need.
- Outpatient alcohol and Drug Treatment
- DUI programs
- Representative payee services
- Aquatic Physical therapy & Wellness
- Supportive living services
- Options Learning Center
- Ticket to Work
More info:
Service First of Northern California
102 West Bianchi Road, Stockton, Ca 95207
209-644-4808
ServiceFirstNC.org
Facebook: @ServiceFirstNC, @SFNCAquaticTherapy