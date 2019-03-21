6 Injured after Car Crashes into Starbucks on Travis AFB

Courtesy: George Martinez

FAIRFIELD — Six people were hurt Thursday afternoon when a car drove into a Starbucks on Travis Air Force Base.

Base spokeswoman Staff Sergeant Amber Carter says the car drove into the coffee shop shortly after noon at the base Mini Mall.

Six people, including the driver, were hurt. All six were taken to area hospitals. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

The crash is under investigation, Carter said.

This is a developing story.

