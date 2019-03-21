Creating Pathways for Success

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Through a new partnership between the Capital Region Small Business Development Center (SBDC) and Hacker Lab, Capital Region entrepreneurs and small business owners have a new resource to help launch and grow their ideas and business.

Building on the Capital Region SBDC seven-county presence, Hacker Lab’s three locations will now begin hosting free business development workshops, offer individualized one-on-one business advising services, and create new ways to support local accelerator programs.

To start advising services or to attend SBDC workshops at Hacker Lab, interested entrepreneurs and small businesses will need to request services at CapitalRegionSBDC.com. After completing a request for services application, small businesses will have access to a wide array of free workshops and consulting services that span permitting requirements, fiscal management and capital acquisition, alternative lending options, business plan development, marketing and customer engagement, and more.

More info:

Capital Region SBDC

(916) 319-4264

CapitalRegionSBDC.com