Donation Box Stolen from Modesto Nonprofit for Seniors

MODESTO -- A donation box belonging to a nonprofit that helps Modesto seniors with legal services was stolen earlier this month.

The March 4 theft was caught on surveillance video.

"A lot of the donations come from our customers who have no money," Joyce Gandelman, executive director of the Senior Advocacy Network-Senior Law Project, told FOX40. "I thought, well, he must have been casing the joint because he knew exactly where it was when he walked in the door, you can’t really see that from the door, the windows are frosted."

Surveillance video shows the hooded burglar trying to look inside. He leaves for a moment and comes back with a crowbar. The whole theft took less than 10 seconds.

Gandelman estimates less than a hundred dollars were stolen. Still, it would have helped the group's elderly clients.

"It's sad that money that they gave to us to thank us for our services was taken," Gandelman said.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact the Modesto Police Department.