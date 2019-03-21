Golden Retriever Has Guide Dog Puppy Who is His Best Friend

MOORESVILLE, N.C. – Get ready to fall in love with pups Charlie and Maverick.
Charlie, who is almost 11 years old, had glaucoma – which led to both of his eyes being removed.
Now, Maverick, who is 4 months old, helps Charlie around.
The dogs’ story went viral after We Rate Dogs tweeted photos of the adorable animals.
After learning how much everyone loved Charlie and Maverick, the family, who now lives in Mooresville, North Carolina, created an Instagram account for the pups. In just a few days, more than 31k people were following the animals.
In one of the posts, the family said not only does Maverick help Charlie, but “Charlie is trying to teach Maverick manners🤣definitely a work in progress.”
View this post on Instagram
Hello there! Charlie and Maverick here. Just a couple of happy pups. Charlie is almost 11 years old and Maverick is 4 months old. Charlie had glaucoma which led to his double enucleation (both eyes removed). Now, Maverick is here to help Charlie around and Charlie is trying to teach Maverick manners. 🤣 definitely a work in progress.