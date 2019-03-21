Kings Fans Can ‘Call the Shot’ While Watching the Game in New Lounge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Fans coming to a Kings game at the Golden 1 Center now have a new way to enjoy the game.

The Skyloft Predictive Gaming Lounge allows ticketholders the chance to mirror real-money betting using credits to compete to win exclusive prizes, like courtside seats to the next home game.

"So, it's everything you'd want in a sports betting experience just without the real money," said Bobby Skoff with Swish Analytics Inc. "We've built the lounge to be sort of an Apple Store-type of experience for sports betting, making people feel very comfortable, very accessible and very educational type of experience."

The lounge does that and more by letting fans to "bet" on the basics, like who is going to win with a point spread and the over-under on the point total.

"And then we have about 150 additional player-focused bets. So, rebounds, assists, points and a bunch of other box score statistics," Skoff said.

"I think betting gives fans another way to interact with the game, to interact with the team," said John Rinehart, president of business operations for the Sacramento Kings. "I think it's proven that fans that do do that are much more engaged with what's happening on the court and what's happening with the team."

"So there's an interest that I am rooting for certain things to happen, so that's pretty cool," said ticketholder Steve Ramirez. "I do fantasy football and it's the same type of thing. You know, it makes the games more compelling."

Legalized sports betting is said to be a good 18 to 24 months away in the state of California. This type of experience is sort of the next step in the process to get fans educated and ready when the time comes.

"And the good thing is we have people here to help teach them. So, some people have never experienced it before, so we can walk them through the whole process," Rinehart said.

"This is kind of taking it to the next step and saying, 'Hey, let's get you familiarized with what actual betting is; lines, odds, markets,'" Skoff said. "The decisions you have to make. The risk-reward factor associated with that."