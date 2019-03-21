Manteca Burglary Suspect Falls Through Ceiling in Sprint Store Then Steals from Round Table

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANTECA -- A man was arrested twice in the same week on suspicion of stealing from Manteca businesses before they were open.

A Round Table Pizza and a Sprint store were hit without any signs of forced entry.

According to police, the jig was up for Kevin Coleman when he came down inside the Hulsey Way Sprint store through the ceiling.

"We got a call, what, 4 o'clock in the morning to come into the store, that we'd been robbed," said employee Emilio Orellano on Thursday.

Coleman is accused of snagging around $1,200 worth of phone accessories Tuesday before realizing officers had spotted him inside the business.

It had already been a rough week at the Sprint location after a two-car crash plowed into the front of the store.

"He's on the cross sections. We were told (the ceiling) can hold up to 800 pounds," Orellano explained.

But a misstep sent the thief right through the tiles and to the county jail on charges of burglary and vandalism.

On Thursday, employees at the Sprint store got a call about Coleman that they really weren't expecting.

"I was surprised that when I found out today that he was already released," Orellano said.

Two days after his arrest the 45-year-old was back in handcuffs for what police say happened inside a Round Table Pizza. He somehow walked off with cash from the register area before the restaurant was open.

When he saw officers outside, they say he slipped out of the restaurant and walked across a shopping center to Subway to hide the cash.

The money was recovered and Coleman was arrested there without incident.

Coleman was not bonded out but simply let out before his upcoming court date for what allegedly happened at Sprint. Officers hope they don't see him on the streets again before he sees a judge.

"It can be frustrating but we just got to continue to do our job and make the good arrests and develop our cases with the best evidence that we can," said Manteca Police Sgt. Joshua Gutierrez.

Coleman's repeat run-ins with police actually started before the burglaries. He was arrested early this month for stealing his roommate's car.

When it comes to Coleman's current address now, he's listed as a transient.