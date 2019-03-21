Measles Case Confirmed in Calaveras County

CALAVERAS COUNTY — An unvaccinated Calaveras County child who recently traveled overseas was diagnosed with measles.

Calaveras Public Health Officer Dr. Dean Kelaita announced the measles case Thursday.

Kelaita reports the child is from Valley Springs and had contact with several people in Calaveras and Amador counties prior to the diagnosis.

“We have seen a decrease in the number of children protected with vaccinations in Calaveras,” Dr. Kelaita said.

The viral disease is spread through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Common symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose and irritated eyes. A rash can then appear on the face or behind the ears before spreading to the rest of the body.

A person can be infectious four days before the presence of a rash through four days after it appears.