MODESTO — Police in Modesto following up on a previous carjacking and robbery incident shot a person Thursday afternoon near Orangeburg Avenue and Carver Road.

Police say the suspect was in critical condition.

It did not appear that any officers were hurt, and it was not immediately known what led to shots being fired.

A suspect is in critical condition after being shot by an officer, the Modesto Police Department says. A spokeswoman says investigators were following up on a carjacking/robbery incident here on Orangeburg and Carver. pic.twitter.com/b6ADU7QdDE — Kay Recede FOX40 (@KayRecede) March 21, 2019

