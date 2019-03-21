‘Running Jesus’ Out of the Hospital after Stabbing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIR OAKS -- A man affectionately known as "Running Jesus" is recovering after he was stabbed in the chest earlier this month in Folsom.

"That's the wound," Peter Mc Kie said, pointing to his bandage.

Mc Kie struggled to lift his shirt Thursday to show where he was stabbed on March 8 inside a Folsom apartment.

Mc Kie says he was offered a place to stay at a woman’s apartment on Folsom Auburn Boulevard temporarily, along with 67-year-old William Mulock. Both men were formerly homeless.

"I can see him moving quickly towards the back of the apartment and he said loudly, 'He’s going for a knife,'" Mc Kie told FOX40.

Mulock was arrested by Folsom police and charged with attempted murder.

Mc Kie says he's thankful the woman who let them stay in her apartment wasn't injured.

"I might have protected her from being hurt," he said.

In the meantime, "Running Jesus" will have to put off running for at least a month. He earned the nickname for his affinity for running and likeness to most depictions of Jesus Christ.

But in the end, Mc Kie was grateful he’s still here to get back to hitting the pavement once his wounds heal.