Sacramento’s Bishop Francis Quinn Dies at 97

SACRAMENTO — Bishop Emeritus Francis Anthony Quinn died Thursday at the age of 97.

At the time of his death, Bishop Jaime Soto says he was America’s oldest living Catholic Bishop.

“As he approached the divine threshold, Bishop Quinn’s heart resonated with the words of Paul to the Philippians, ‘It is not that I have already taken hold of it or have already attained perfect maturity, but I continue my pursuit in hope that I may possess it, since I have indeed been taken possession of by Christ Jesus,'” Soto wrote.

According to his biography on the Diocese of Sacramento’s website, Bishop Quinn was involved in several social justice issues. He worked with and served the homeless, supported the launch of AIDS hospice and protested capital punishment at the State Capitol and at prison gates. Bishop Quinn also advocated for nuclear disarmament and was outspoken on immigration issues.

“Bishop Quinn was also dearly possessed by the many who admired and loved him, Catholics and non-Catholics alike. He was always accompanied by friends and family throughout his long stay at Mercy McMahon. I am grateful to all those who were his companions during the final part of his sojourn,” Bishop Soto wrote. “Let us continue to accompany him with our prayers. Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord. May perpetual light shine upon him.”

Vespers and a rosary will be held on March 31, according to diocese spokesman Kevin Eckery. Quinn’s funeral will be held April 1 at noon.