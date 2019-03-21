Suspect Shot, Killed by Stanislaus County Deputies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- Deputies following up on a previous carjacking and robbery incident shot a person Thursday afternoon in Modesto.

Modesto detectives are investigating the deputy-involved shooting near Carver Road and Teresa Street that sent one person to the hospital in critical condition.

Stanislaus County deputies were responding to the Modesto Police Department's case when they found three suspects.

Investigators were told one of the suspects fired a gun.

"During their interaction, a gun was located," said Modesto Police spokesperson Sharon Bear. "There was one subject shot from the group of suspects they were doing follow up with. That subject was taken to a local hospital in critical condition."

The suspect was identified Friday morning as 19-year-old Daishawn Brown. Brown died later Thursday afternoon at the hospital, Bear said.

Police say the two other suspects were detained.

It did not appear that any deputies were hurt.

The shooting scared people living nearby, who ran outside to see multiple law enforcement agencies swarm the area.

Ten-year-old D'Auntay Parks told FOX40 he was inside when he heard the gunfire.

"I was in my house doing homework. I’m homeschooled and we heard gunshots. It was just like 15 of them or something," he said.

Police have not confirmed how many shots were fired.

Parks said he's heard shootings before but never seen a crime unfold so close to home.

"I was scared that it could be someone that I love," Parks said.

This is a developing story.