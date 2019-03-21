Turkey Crashes Through Window into Elk Grove Apartment

ELK GROVE — A featherbrained turkey made a dramatic entrance when it crashed into an Elk Grove apartment Thursday.

The Elk Grove Police Department says an animal control officer was sent to Emerald Vista Apartments Thursday around 11:15 a.m. after a turkey flew through a window.

She spotted a shattered apartment window but no culprit in sight. The police department says the turkey flew the coop before the officer got there.

This isn’t the first turkey break-in in Elk Grove. In January, police responding to a burglary alarm found a broken window and a turkey wandering around inside a home. That gobbling troublemaker was OK in the end.