Two Marysville Teens Arrested in Killing of Elderly Idaho Woman

YUBA COUNTY — Two Marysville teenagers were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of killing an Idaho woman in her home.

Just before midnight, Yuba County Sheriff’s deputies searching for the suspects’ vehicle spotted it in Olivehurst. They were able to stop the vehicle on 8th and Olivehurst avenues and arrest the suspects, according to the sheriff’s department.

Dustin Garrett Alfaro, 18, and the 17-year-old boy are suspected of killing 87-year-old Arlyne Koehler, according to the Idaho State Journal.

Neighbors told the newspaper Koehler fought and injured her attacker as she was stabbed. Down the street, a trail of blood was left behind by the attacker that could be followed back to the elderly woman’s home.

Police told the Journal a family member found Koehler’s body Tuesday night.

Alfaro has been booked into the Yuba County Jail with a $1 million bail. The 17-year-old has been booked into juvenile hall.