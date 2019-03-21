Tyson Foods Recall: Consumers Find Pieces of Metal in Frozen Chicken Strips

WASHINGTON — Tyson Foods Inc. has recalled more than 69,000 pounds of frozen chicken strips nationwide after two consumers said they found pieces of metal in their chicken strips.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service reported the recall Thursday for the ready-to-eat chicken strip products made on Nov. 30, 2018.

Products in the recall all have a “best if used by” date of Nov. 30, 2019 and establishment number “P-7221” printed on the pack of the packaging.

25-oz. plastic bag packages of frozen “Tyson FULLY COOKED BUFFALO STYLE CHICKEN STRIPS CHICKEN BREAST STRIP FRITTERS WITH RIB MEAT AND BUFFALO STYLE SAUCE,” case codes 3348CNQ0317 and 3348CNQ0318, and individual bag timestamps from 17:00 through 18:59 hours (inclusive). 25-oz. plastic bag packages of frozen “Tyson FULLY COOKED CRISPY CHICKEN STRIPS CHICKEN BREAST STRIP FRITTERS WITH RIB MEAT,” case codes 3348CNQ0419, 3348CNQ0420, 3348CNQ0421, and 3348CNQ0422, and individual bag timestamps from 19:00 through 22:59 hours (inclusive). 20-lb. cases of frozen “SPARE TIME FULLY COOKED, BUFFALO STYLE CHICKEN STRIPS CHICKEN BREAST STRIP FRITTERS WITH RIB MEAT AND BUFFALO STYLE SAUCE,” case code 3348CNQ03.

Click here to see images of the labels and packaging.

No injuries or illnesses have been reported as a result of the metal in the food.