‘Up With People’ Live On Tour

On Sunday, March 24, the international cast of 100 young people from 14 countries will perform at 6 PM at the Sacramento Community Center Theater. The rundown includes international songs and dances, entertaining pop medleys, and original songs crafted to inspire people to make their own personal commitments to keeping hope alive in their communities. Ticket proceeds will be donated to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Sacramento and UC Davis Children’s Hospital.'Up With People' Live On TourSunday6pmCommunity Center TheaterTickets available at: