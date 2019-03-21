Up With People Performance in Sacramento

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pedro and Adam are learning some dance moves from the Up With People cast and learning how they get involved in the communities they visit.

Up with People’s Live On Tour 2019 production focuses on our shared hopes for a better tomorrow. The rundown includes international songs and dances, entertaining pop medleys, and original songs crafted to inspire people to make their own personal commitments to keeping hope alive in their communities.

Up with People Live on Tour

Sunday, March 24

6 p.m.

Community Center Theater

$20 for adults / $15 for students / $10 for children (under 10)

513-307-7403 (Rachel Yeardley, Promotion Representative)

Event Website(s): upwithpeople.org/sacramento