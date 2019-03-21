Your Weekend, March 21

Eric has a list of fun things for you to do this weekend, courtesy of Sacramento365.
Sacramento Theatre Company
Thurs 7 p.m.; Fri 8 p.m.; Sat 2 p.m. & 8 p.m.; Sun 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.
I Street Lantern Festival
I Street Bridge
Sat 7 p.m.-9 p.m.
Sacramento Republic FC vs. Oklahoma City Energy FC
Papa Murphy's Park
Sun 2 p.m.
Mariachi Festival de Sacramento
Scottish Rite Center
Sun 3 p.m.-8 p.m.
Sacramento Ballet presents Beer and Ballet
CLARA (E. Claire Raley Studios for the Performing Arts)
Thurs-Sat 7:30 p.m.; Sat 2 p.m.
Food: INK Eats
Drink: Tea Bar & Fushion Bar