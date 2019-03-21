Your Weekend, March 21

Posted 11:08 AM, March 21, 2019, by , Updated at 11:07AM, March 21, 2019
Eric has a list of fun things for you to do this weekend, courtesy of Sacramento365.
When We Were Colored: A Mother's Story
Sacramento Theatre Company
Thurs 7 p.m.; Fri 8 p.m.; Sat 2 p.m. & 8 p.m.; Sun 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.

I Street Lantern Festival
I Street Bridge
Sat 7 p.m.-9 p.m.

Sacramento Republic FC vs. Oklahoma City Energy FC
Papa Murphy's Park
Sun 2 p.m.

Mariachi Festival de Sacramento
Scottish Rite Center
Sun 3 p.m.-8 p.m.

Sacramento Ballet presents Beer and Ballet
CLARA (E. Claire Raley Studios for the Performing Arts)
Thurs-Sat 7:30 p.m.; Sat 2 p.m.
Food: INK Eats
Drink: Tea Bar & Fushion Bar

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.