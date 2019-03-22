2019 Zamora Hills Sheepdog Trials Preview

Posted 11:26 AM, March 22, 2019, by , Updated at 11:25AM, March 22, 2019

Gary is out at Slaven Ranch in Zamora getting preview of the 2019 Zamora Hills Sheepdog Trials where some of the world’s greatest sheepdogs will compete in this USBCHA (United States Border Collie Handler’s Association) sanctioned event.

