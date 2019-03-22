Gary is out at Slaven Ranch in Zamora getting preview of the 2019 Zamora Hills Sheepdog Trials where some of the world’s greatest sheepdogs will compete in this USBCHA (United States Border Collie Handler’s Association) sanctioned event.
2019 Zamora Hills Sheepdog Trials Preview
