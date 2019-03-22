CHP: Teen Driver Hits 2 Pedestrians in Carmichael, 1 Dies

CARMICHAEL — One pedestrian was killed and another was injured Friday morning after the California Highway Patrol say a teenager struck them with her car along Arden Way.

Investigators say the two victims, both 72-year-old women, were walking along Arden Way near McClaren Drive where there was no sidewalk.

The 16-year-old driver somehow swerved onto the shoulder where the women were walking, according to the CHP.

Both women were taken to the hospital with major injuries, officers said, and one later died.

Investigators say drugs or alcohol are not factors in the crash. The girl stayed on scene and cooperated with the investigation, the CHP said.

Officers did not say what may have led to the crash.