Easter Experiments With Mad Science

Posted 11:40 AM, March 22, 2019, by , Updated at 11:39AM, March 22, 2019

Adam is in the studio with Mad Science Instructor Johnethin Klipfel  getting a look at some fun science experiments kids can do at home.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.