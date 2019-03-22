Modesto Man Shot in the Head by Stray Bullet, Police Say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- An innocent bystander is fortunate to be alive after being shot in the head by a stray bullet in Modesto.

“Talk about the wrong place at the wrong time. It's very tragic but also very fortunate that he is going to survive,” said Modesto Police Sergeant Erik Schuller.

Schuller says around 8 p.m. Thursday night, the department started receiving calls of a brawl between 10-15 people in the street near Celeste Drive and Rose Avenue when things escalated, and shots were fired.

Officers rushed to the area and found multiple bullet casings.

“Once they did arrive on scene, they established that there were no victims on scene and there were no suspects, so they began canvassing and looking for clues,” Schuller said.

Officers would later learn a stray bullet struck a car driving by.

“As they drove upon this group of subjects in the street that appeared to be fighting, shots rang out and a windshield of theirs was broken out,” Schuller explained.

The bullet struck the passenger.

The victim's wife drove him to the nearest hospital where he was treated and later released.

“Very dangerous circumstance and very scary,” Schuller said. “That's very tragic and I’m very thankful that he's okay.”

Modesto police say they have no suspect descriptions and no witnesses have come forward, but they are still investigating the shooting.

They're asking anyone with information about the fight or shooting to give them a call at 209-572-9500.