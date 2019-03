SOUTH SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left three people injured Friday morning.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. near the intersection of 21 Street and 65th Avenue, just south of Florin Road.

The three victims have life-threatening injuries and have been transported to a nearby hospital.

Police said the suspect is outstanding.

SPD officers working a report of a stabbing that occurred in the area of 21st St/65th Ave. Three victims transported to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries. Suspects outstanding. Homicide Unit has responded. PIO on scene at UC Davis hospital, Stockton Blvd/X St. pic.twitter.com/sAW80609K1 — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) March 22, 2019