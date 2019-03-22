Two Killed, One Injured in Stockton Shooting near East Fremont Street

Posted 5:36 AM, March 22, 2019, by , Updated at 05:33AM, March 22, 2019

STOCKTON -- The Stockton Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people dead and a third person critically injured.

The shooting happened around midnight Friday near F Street and Finland Avenue.

At the scene, officers found all three victims in a car.

A man and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene. Another male remains in critical condition at the hospital.

At this time, no suspect information has been revealed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Stockton PD at 209-937-8377.

