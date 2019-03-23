Cruise Ship Evacuating 1,300 Passengers Off Norway

About 1,300 passengers and crew are being evacuated Saturday from a cruise ship off Norway, Norwegian emergency services said.

The Viking Sky cruise ship sent a mayday distress signal due to “engine problems in bad weather,” Borghild Eldoen, a spokeswoman for southern Norway’s rescue center, told CNN.

The ship is adrift in rough seas in the Hustadvika area on the western coast of Norway and is working to get more than one engine running, the rescue center said on Twitter.

About 50 people had been airlifted as of 12.45 p.m. ET, Eldoen said.

Five helicopters and a number of vessels are involved in the rescue operation.

The Viking Sky ship, owned by Viking Ocean Cruises, was built in 2017 and can hold 930 guests, according to the company’s website.