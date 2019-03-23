Family, Friends Hold Vigil in Stockton for Victims of Triple Homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- Less than 48 hours after three Stockton teens were shot to death in a car near the corner of Finland and North F Streets, family and friends stopped by a growing memorial trying to make sense the tragedy.

Loved ones grieved where candles and flowers have been laid out in the shape of a cross, the faces of the victims at the forefront.

“They were good kids,” said Tricia Wisniewski. “They had so much life left to live, and it was taken away senselessly. I don't get it, I don't why the innocent have to be killed.”

Wisniewski says she was a close family friend of the siblings who were killed, 18-year-old Tiffany Connary and 19-year-old David Connary.

“They had such great hearts and beautiful souls and anyone who knew them, their lives were really touched and blessed by them,” Wisniewski stated.

She says David was a hard worker and good big brother.

She told FOX40 that Tiffany would have graduated from high school this year and planned to go to college.

“They were both driven to make their life the best it could be,” Wisniewski said.

Wisniewski says David was good friends with the third victim, 18-year-old Remilio Castillio or "Remi" as friends called him.

“He's going to leave this empty space in us,” Hester Alvarez said.

Alvarez is Castillo's cousin and says regardless of his troubled past, Castillio is still a victim of gun violence.

“Remi he was getting his life together, bettering himself not just for himself but for his mom,” Alvarez said. “He was very funny. He was a very caring person. He was just, he was an amazing person, you know, he was too young to pass away.”

Now she and other's that knew the three victims say they just want justice.

“Not just Remi, but for David and Tiffany because they were all innocent,” Alvarez said. “They were three young people living their lives and barely getting to know what they wanted to do in life and then somebody, you know, just takes away their life, like nothing... in seconds.”

Stockton police say the triple murder may be gang related but their investigation in ongoing and they will be relentless in their investigation to bring justice to the families.

Alvarez says they grew up together and denies Remi had any involvement in gang activity.

“I want everybody to know that he was not a gangbanger. He was not this horrible person that everyone might think he is he was a very good boy and he, he will be missed,” he said.

The Stockton police is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call them or Crime Stoppers.