Infant Airlifted in Critical Condition, Horse Killed in Major Pile-Up on I-5 Freeway Near Gorman

(KTLA) -- An infant was airlifted in critical condition and a horse was killed in a multi-vehicle pile-up along the Interstate 5 Freeway near Gorman that left more than 30 people injured Saturday, authorities said.

The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. on the southbound 5 Freeway near Frazier Mountain Park Road. As many as 50 vehicles were involved in two locations, with as many as 100 vehicles trapped between the scenes, according to Caltrans.

In addition to the critically injured victim, four people were taken to a hospital with moderate injuries and seven suffered minor injuries, according to Ed Pickett with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Another 22 people were injured but declined to go to a hospital.

Southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway in the area were reopened at 7 p.m. after being shut down earlier, according to FOX40's sister station KTLA.

Videos of the scene posted to social media show multiple cars involved in the crash, some overturned and at least one in flames. A livestock trailer was seen with extensive damage.

At least one horse could be seen being pulled from the damage and some bystanders who had gathered to see the horse's rescue cheered upon its safe release. The horse appeared uninjured as first responders tended to it. Officials later said another horse died in the crash.

Earlier, southbound traffic along the freeway was being diverted to Frazier Mountain Park Road. The crash also caused traffic slowdowns in the northbound lanes.

Drivers at the scene noted thick fog and poor visibility but the exact cause of the crash remains unknown and is under investigation.