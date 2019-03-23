Police, Family Members Searching for Missing Woman Last Seen in South Sacramento

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento Police are searching for a missing woman and the woman's family is also looking for answers.

Police confirm a missing persons' report was filed on February 20 for a woman named Latoya Stinson.

The woman's family says they are passing out flyers, and trying to figure out if anyone has seen her since she went missing.

"Honestly, since then, we haven't heard anything from the detectives or missing person," Racheal Stinson said. "We're out here doing our own investigations, and trying to figure out if the community can help us with this."

The woman's family said she was last seen in the area of 47th Avenue and Franklin Boulevard.

They also say she worked as a chef at Broderick Roadhouse in West Sacramento.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department.