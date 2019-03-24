Avocado Recall: Escondido Company Recalls Fruit Due to Possible Health Risk

(KSWB) — Henry Avocado Corporation is voluntarily recalling California-grown whole avocados sold in bulk at retail stores because of potential contamination, the San Diego-based company announced in a news release Saturday.

The company issued the recall as a precaution after positive test results for Listeria Monocytogenes were found on environmental samples taken during a routine government inspection at its California packing facility.

“We are voluntarily recalling our products and taking every action possible to ensure the safety of consumers who eat our avocados,” Phil Henry, President of Henry Avocado said.

The recalled California-grown conventional and organic avocados were packed at the company’s packing facility in California and distributed to several states including Arizona, California, Florida, New Hampshire, North Carolina and Wisconsin. All shipments from the facility are subject to recall, however the company did not begin packing there until late January 2019.

Avocados imported from Mexico and distributed by Henry Avocados are not subject to recall and may be continue to be sold and consumed.

Henry Avocado is contacting all affected customers to confirm that recalled products are immediately removed from store shelves.

Consumers can identify recalled products by the “Bravocado” stickers. The organic avocados are labeled “organic” and include “California” on the sticker.

Listeria Monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

“Then, unfortunately, those children are born with an overwhelming infection by Listeria which can be life threatening,” Dr. Richard Chaffoo told FOX40’s sister station, FOX 5.

If your symptoms persist or become neurological, Dr. Chaffoo recommends seeking medical treatment.

At this time there are no reported illnesses associated with the recall, according to Henry Avocado.

Consumers who have purchased any recalled avocados are urged not to consume them, but to discard them or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with further questions may contact Henry Avocado at 760-745-6632, Ext 132 or visit their website.