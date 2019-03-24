Video Appears to Show Driver Pointing Gun at Car in North Highlands Road Rage Incident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH HIGHLANDS -- Shocking dashcam footage shows the moment a woman appears to brandish a handgun and point it at a neighboring car.

The video was captured just before 3 p.m. Saturday on Elkhorn Boulevard in North Highlands.

"Yesterday we were just out running errands and we stopped at the stoplight," said the driver of the other car, who did not want to be identified.

She said she was driving eastbound toward Walerga Road with her husband when the woman became agitated.

In their dashcam video, the stoplight turns green before it quickly changes to a red light near a fire station just past Watt Avenue.

"She starts blowing on her horn and honking and we sort of pull up," the woman recalled.

She said another car driving alongside them prevented the woman from passing.

That’s when the camera captures the woman pulling out of her lane and toward their car before she points what appears to be a handgun out of the window.

"My husband believes it was a black, semi-automatic weapon," the woman said.

Then she’s seen speeding away.

"I was thankful that my family was in the car with me because that was pretty scary," the woman told FOX40. "With the concealed carry laws she could have pointed that gun at the wrong person."

The family immediately called 911 but the woman was long gone.

Now, the driver has advice for anyone who may find themselves falling victim to road rage.

"Try to stay calm and level-headed and don’t react. If someone had reacted it could have been a lot worse."

CHP officials confirm their dispatch received a call about a driver possibly brandishing a gun. If you happen to have information call police.