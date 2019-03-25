15 Boxes of Bees Fall Off Truck in Tracy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRACY -- A truck carrying 15 boxes full of bees lost part of its load Monday in Tracy.

Tracy police say the truck driver was turning from Byron Road onto Corral Hollow Road when about 15 boxes of bees slid off the back sending thousands of those bees swarming.

The driver didn't know what had happened and kept going.

Police say the boxes of bees weren't there for long before help arrived.

"His brother was coming behind also transporting bees, like I said, a few minutes behind him," said Tracy Police Lt. Terry Miller. "And he actually saw them, actually pulled over and got his bee suit on and started cleaning up and picking up the bees and putting them on his pickup to meet up with his brother."

The bees were cleared quickly and police say no one was stung.