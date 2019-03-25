Go
Search
Replay:
Studio40 Live
FOX40 TV Schedule
Autos
Search
Contact Us
FOX40
Menu
News
Morning
Sports
Traffic
Seen on FOX40
Studio40 Live
Events
Weather
62°
62°
Low
50°
High
62°
Tue
54°
62°
Wed
48°
64°
Thu
45°
61°
See complete forecast
Severe weather alert
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Posted 1:30 PM, March 25, 2019, by
Studio40 Live Staff
,
Updated at 12:51PM, March 25, 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Reddit
Pocket
Tumblr
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
More info:
TMZ Live
Watch on FOX40 at 4pm
TMZ.com
EXPOSED: Listen to the Full Podcast
FOX40 digs deeper into some of California’s most infamous murder cases in our podcast, EXPOSED.
Popular
Avocado Recall: Escondido Company Recalls Fruit Due to Possible Health Risk
Infant Airlifted in Critical Condition, Horse Killed in Major Pile-Up on I-5 Freeway Near Gorman
Man Arrested After Kicking 78-Year-Old Woman in the Face Multiple Times on New York City Subway
Two Dead, One Seriously Injured in South Sacramento Stabbing near Florin Road; Suspect Outstanding
Latest News
Off-Duty Firefighter Saves Elderly Man From Burning Home: ‘It Never Crossed My Mind Not to Go In’
US Experts Revisit Breast Implant Safety After New Concerns
BTW
Verge Spring Camp: Inflatables!
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with Daily Mail TV
×
Email Alerts
Notice
: you are using an outdated browser.
Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser
. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience,
please upgrade your browser
.
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.