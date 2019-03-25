Elk Grove Police Search for At-Risk Missing Girl

ELK GROVE — The Elk Grove Police Department is searching for a 14-year-old girl after she got into an argument with her parents Sunday.

Melody Plath was last seen on Waterman Road near Bond Road after she ran away from home around 1:45 p.m.

Police believe Melody may be with her 15-year-old boyfriend.

She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and 110 pounds with long brown hair and blue eyes. She has braces with teal-colored bands. She may be wearing a gray Champion shirt, gray sweatpants and pink, furry slides and carrying a white backpack.

Police say she is at-risk due to her age. She also requires a prescription medication for her mental health that she did not take prior to her disappearance.

If you know where Melody is call the police department at 916-691-5246.