Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODLAND -- California is the fifth largest economy in the world but if you go 20 minutes outside of Sacramento you may not be able to connect to the internet or even get cell phone service.

It’s a predicament at the forefront of U.S. Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai’s agenda.

He’s been traveling around the country to rural farms that are using innovative technology and Monday his tour brought him to the Sacramento region.