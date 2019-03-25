March Madness Activities Boosting Employee Morale

Posted 12:04 PM, March 25, 2019, by

Pedro is in the studio with Jason King -- Metro Market Manager for Robert Half Technology and The Creative Group in Sacramento -- talking about how sporting events like March Madness can bring the office together.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.