Central Valley families affected by the recent federal government shutdown are starting to get back to normal financially. Other families still haven't seen the full economic recovery that's been felt in other parts of the nation and, as a result, some families and students might have to tighten their belts and cut extra expenses, including high school prom. Project Prom has given out more than 1000 dresses and tuxedos to local students in need since 2013 and is back this year to help make sure they don't miss their high school prom. The goal is to ensure that every student who wants to attend prom be able to participate without worrying about the expenses for their attire.

Project Prom founder & Modesto City Council Member Tony Madrigal said, “Our slow economic recovery or the federal government shutdown should not be a reason why local students in need can't go to their high school prom. Everyone can help a local student attend their prom by looking in their closets and finding one or two gently used dresses, a tuxedo, or formal wear that they can donate today to Project Prom at one of our several drop off locations. Our generous community partners have stepped up again this year and we are counting on individual donors to make Project Prom a success for our high school students.”



More info:

Project Prom Giveaway Day

Saturday 10am-8pm

3B Auto Center

1002 9th Street

Modesto

(209) 542-9199

ProjectProm.Info

Facebook: @ProjectProm209

Twitter: @ProjectProm209