Route 91 Survivor Discusses Trauma of Mass Shootings

SACRAMENTO -- It's been almost 18 months since a deadly spray of bullets assaulted the crowd gathered for the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas.

Rocklin's Lisa Fine was one of thousands forced to run for their lives.

"To crawl through other people's blood," she recalled. "The bullets were 6 inches from my head and my friend's head and we thought for sure we were not gonna make it."

But they did and since then Fine has spent most of her time developing the Route91Strong organization. Her organization provides an ear to and raises money for victims of mass shootings who can't work or function in other ways because of the trauma they've suffered.

The work is cathartic but also holds open her own wounds, as does word of survivors of the Parkland shooting and now the father of a victim from Sandy Hook taking their own lives.

"And I'm terrified of how many others might try something as drastic as suicide," Fine said. "And it does cross my mind and I wish I could say it doesn't but some days I don't know how to see past that pain."

"It is a dark, dark place to be and when you feel like you want to crawl out of your skin, you want to do anything to make that stop."

As a therapist, it's Charise Spencer's job to stop those thoughts in a way that preserves life.

"I think one of the things we need to know about suicide is that it's not necessarily a lack of desire to live so much as I've reached my coping capacity for living with these horrible feelings that I'm having," Spencer, who is with Heartstrings Counseling, said.

That's why she says it's so important for the survivor and their loved ones to watch for signs that emotions tied to trauma are building. That includes withdrawal from normal activities or sleep disruption.

"You might see things like hypervigilance where I'm watching what's happening around me to make sure I'm safe and something bad isn't about to happen," Spencer explained.

If you are having thoughts about suicide, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK or suicidepreventionlifeline.org