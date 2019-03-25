Sacramento Man Accused of Sending Dozens of Letters Threatening to Kill Numerous People

SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento man was arrested Friday on suspicion of sending threatening letters and online complaints to several agencies and organizations, including FOX40.

Darnell Ray Owens, 32, was arrested in Tulsa, Oklahoma, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Sacramento. He has been charged with mailing threatening communications, as well as a hoax involving white powder that was sent through the mail.

The criminal complaint accuses Owens of sending 50 letters and online complaints to law enforcement agencies, individuals and organizations between February 2018 and March 2019. The letters allegedly threatened the lives of police officers, government officials, employees, homosexuals, a pastor and “white people.”

On Oct. 24, 2018, a letter naming several employees and threatening their lives was sent to FOX40 News in Sacramento.

Most recently, Owens is accused of threatening to kill Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert in a letter sent to her office.

White powder was found in a letter sent to a church in Dallas, Texas that threatened to kill the pastor. Another letter sent to the Sacramento County Department of Revenue Recovery also contained white powder. The author threatened to burn down the department and kill a number of people.

The U.S. Department of Justice reports Owens’ letters were postmarked from Sacramento and the return addresses were those of people he knew.

Owens could face five years in prison for each count he faces. The FBI, U.S. Postal Service and Sacramento Police Department are investigating.