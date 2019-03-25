Sierra Residents Still Digging Out from Winter Storms Brace for Spring Snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SODA SPRINGS -- Although spring is here it's hard to tell by the snow tunnels that line Donner Pass Road in Soda Springs.

The walls of frozen powder remain 10 feet high in some spots.

For the past couple of weeks, Kingvale resident Mick Sterling has been playing an exhausting game of snow shoveling catch-up.

"My blower broke down the last couple of days of the last big storm and it left me about 8 feet behind," Sterling told FOX40.

Slowly but surely, he has been chipping away at all the snow -- but more is on the way.

"Just keep shoveling," said Brian Bozack. "It's part of living in Donner Summit."

Bozack travels the world snowboarding during the winter. He says no matter where he goes, the Sierra snow amounts remain the most impressive he's seen.

"Tahoe definitely has more snow than anywhere I've been this winter, Japan, Canada, Washington. We've got more than anyone I know," Bozack said.

As for the snowing coming this week, Caltrans says they will be fully staffed with rested plow operators.

They also won't have to deal with weekend crowds while plowing Interstate 80.

"It makes it a lot easier for us as far as safety goes," said Caltrans Superintendent Greg Dealba. "The increased traffic volume does pose a problem for us because it triples and quadruples the travel times for people traveling the interstate."