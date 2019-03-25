Suspect Leads Officers on High-Speed Chase from North Sacramento to Vacaville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Following a high-speed police chase that started in North Sacramento, officers arrested a suspect Monday in Vacaville.

Around 10:30 a.m., a Sacramento police officer was on a call in North Sacramento and spotted a "known person" get into a stolen Chevrolet Camaro, according to Sacramento Police Officer Marcus Basquez.

The officer tried to stop the suspect but he sped away.

Basquez reports several Sacramento police officers followed the driver westbound on Interstate 80. At times he reached speeds of up to 100 mph. When the chase passed Davis, CHP officers took over and followed the driver north on Interstate 505 in Vacaville.

The CHP reports the suspect drove the wrong way down the interstate before stopping the car and getting out near Vaca Valley Parkway.

The suspect tried to get into a parked vehicle before attempting to hide around tractor trailers parked at an Amazon distribution center.

At one point, officers were able to catch up to the suspect and began struggling with him.

That's when a CHP helicopter that had been following the chase landed nearby and two officers got out to help bring the suspect into custody.

No one was injured during the pursuit.

The Sacramento Police Department is investigating the pursuit and the suspect's identity has not been released.