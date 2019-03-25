Verge Spring Camp: Inflatables!

Posted 1:31 PM, March 25, 2019, by , Updated at 12:50PM, March 25, 2019


Join special guest instructor and artist Carrie Ziser for a week of Spring break camp and make inflatables sculptures at Verge Center for the Arts! Campers will learn about sculpture, installation, and site-specific art with these fun, yet challenging, materials. Working in groups or individually, kids will plan, design, and sketch out ideas to create large inflatable sculptures.

More info:
April 15th-19th
10am-3pm
625 S Street
(916) 448-2985
Register at:
VergeArt.com/Classes
Facebook: @VergeArt

