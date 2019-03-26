Daffodil Hill to Open Saturday for 2019 Season

VOLCANO — Daffodil Hill, a popular springtime tourist spot in Amador County, will open Saturday, March 30, for the 2019 season, after being closed in 2018.

Every year since the early 2000s, Martin Ryan and his family have planted 15,000 daffodil bulbs on the hillside of their property near Volcano in Amador County.

Daffodil Hill brings thousands of tourists who want to check out the bright Spring display.

The attraction is expected to be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on days they plan to be open.

They will only be open as long as the weather allows, so they advise calling before making the drive.

While they do not charge for people to see the flowers or for parking, they do accept donations to help with future planting.