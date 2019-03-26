Federal Bump Stock Ban Takes Effect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The federal ban on bump stocks, a device that allows semi-automatic guns to fire at a more rapid rate, went into effect on Tuesday.

Bump stocks have been banned in California for years, but the federal ban means harsher penalties.

“I’m sitting there with 22,000 fans enjoying life and then all of a sudden a war zone breaks out,” Lisa Fine, a survivor of the Route 91 Harvest festival mass shooting in Las Vegas, told FOX40.

The terror of shooting is still fresh in her mind a year and a half later.

“Just a person that wanted us all dead. I’m surprised any of us lived at all,” she said.

Fifty-eight people were murdered, and hundreds of others were injured by a man who used at least a dozen semi-automatic rifles modified with bump stocks.

“I do believe that lives will be saved by banning a weapon that just increases the speed with which they can fire,” Fine said.

The Trump administration moved to ban the devices in the aftermath of the Route 91 shooting.

Tuesday is the deadline for owners to either destroy their device or turn it over to authorities.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives suggests cutting, crushing, melting or shredding the bump stock.

“Eventually they’re chipping away, piece by piece by piece,” Rocklin Armory owner Terry Fong said. “It’s an infringement on our rights.”

Gun enthusiasts like Fong call the ban an assault on the 2nd Amendment. He also sees it as unfair to businesses.

“It affects the manufacturers who produce that product. You’re infringing on people’s right to make a living,” he said.

Fong says he hopes this ban isn’t a sign of more restrictions to come, while Fine says more needs to be done to prevent mass shootings moving forward.

“Just get to the solutions,” she said. “We have to now because we’re headed in a very bad direction if we don’t find out why this is happening.”