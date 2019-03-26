Five Suspected Gang Members Arrested in Tracy, Stockton Police Raids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRACY -- The Tracy Police Department, with the help of federal and state agencies, served warrants and arrested five suspected gang members Tuesday for drug possession and stolen guns.

A frustrated father took FOX40 on a tour through what he called his ransacked Tracy home. He did not want to share his name and instead shared his anger with the Tracy Police Department.

"It’s a waste of money, it’s a waste of taxpayer money. It’s a waste of the way they’re doing it," the man said. "They shouldn’t have to go through that. Knock on the door, send a notice."

The man says his 9-year-old son was left terrified after he was forced to walk outside with his hands up and officers surrounded their home with their guns drawn.

Investigators say his neighborhood was one of several in Tracy and Stockton where police served search warrants. They say five suspected gang members were put behind bars for drug possession and stolen firearms.

The department later displayed some of the weapons found.

"Every gun that’s removed from the streets helps keep our community safe," said San Joaquin County Assistant District Attorney Kristine Reed.

Investigators say Jesse Takayama was taken in for being a suspected gang member and selling illegal drugs, as well as being a felon who illegally had a gun.

The man FOX40 spoke to knows Takayama as a family friend.

"There’s no drugs, no gang here, OK? Nothing, period. I told the officer, they didn’t find nothing," he said.

Interim Tracy Police Chief Alex Neicu said his officers took necessary measures.

"When we’re looking for convicted felons, gang members in possession of firearms who have shown a willingness to engage in violent behavior. We have to take certain safety measures," Neicu said.

The chief also said suspected criminals often fight the law.

"People are highly motivated to not allow the police to find contraband and illegal firearms, so we have to do our due diligence to find firearms," he said.

As the investigation continues more illegal weapons may be taken off the streets and more arrests may be made.