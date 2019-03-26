High School in Fairfield Closed Wednesday Due to Threat

Posted 10:55 PM, March 26, 2019, by , Updated at 10:52PM, March 26, 2019

FAIRFIELD — A Fairfield school has decided to stay closed Wednesday and cancel all school activities following a threat of violence.

The Travis Unified School District reports the threat at Vanden High School was reported early Tuesday.

Fairfield police are still investigating the threat and it is not known if it is credible. No further information was released by the school district.

If you have any information about the threat you are encouraged to email Principal Bill Sarty at wsarty@travisusd.org or call him at 707-437-7333 extension 8001.

