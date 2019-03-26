Majinga the Magician!

Posted 1:48 PM, March 26, 2019, by , Updated at 01:47PM, March 26, 2019


Magic is in the Air! Join us for the longest-running magic show in the Bay Area, led by a quick-witted master of sleight of hand and grand illusion - Majinga the Magician with Magic Genii, Mystical Maya and the cast of the Magique Bazaar - appearing for the first time at Laughs Unlimited for a full evening length show for ages 17 & up. Witness Houdini’s famous Metamorphosis illusion! Enjoy the beauty and precision of the Dance on Wine Glasses! Special guest artists will round out an incredible evening of magic with Old World charm and a modern twist.

More info:
Magic is in the Air with Majinga the Magician!!
Thursday at 8pm
Laughs Unlimited Comedy Club
1207 Front Street, Old Sacramento
LaughsUnlimited.com
Facebook: @LaughsUnlimitedSacramento

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.