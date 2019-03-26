Magic is in the Air! Join us for the longest-running magic show in the Bay Area, led by a quick-witted master of sleight of hand and grand illusion - Majinga the Magician with Magic Genii, Mystical Maya and the cast of the Magique Bazaar - appearing for the first time at Laughs Unlimited for a full evening length show for ages 17 & up. Witness Houdini’s famous Metamorphosis illusion! Enjoy the beauty and precision of the Dance on Wine Glasses! Special guest artists will round out an incredible evening of magic with Old World charm and a modern twist.
Thursday at 8pm
Laughs Unlimited Comedy Club
1207 Front Street, Old Sacramento
LaughsUnlimited.com
Facebook: @LaughsUnlimitedSacramento