MLB Suspends Giants CEO Larry Baer for Altercation With Wife

Posted 7:51 AM, March 26, 2019, by

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Major League Baseball has suspended San Francisco Giants President and CEO Larry Baer without pay until July 1 after a video showed him in a physical altercation with his wife.

Commissioner Rob Manfred said Tuesday that Baer’s conduct on the video was “unacceptable” and warranted discipline. Manfred says Baer should be held to a higher standard because of his position as a leader of the franchise.

Baer took a leave of absence three days after TMZ released the video on March 1 showing the altercation in a San Francisco park between Baer and his wife, Pam. Manfred said the unpaid suspension will date back to when Baer stepped away on March 4.

Baer said in a statement that he respects the decision and apologized for his actions.

