Officials: Three Family Members with Measles Went to Auburn Racquet Club

AUBURN — Placer County officials report three people infected with measles went to an Auburn fitness club.

Three family members, including two children, went to the Auburn Racquet and Fitness Club on March 18 between 7 and 9 p.m., according to county officials. The fitness club says the children attended the babysitting and kids club facilities.

Anyone who was not properly vaccinated and went to the fitness club after 7 p.m. on that day could have contracted the illness. The fitness club urges those guests to call Placer County Public Health at 530-889-7183.

The California Department of Public Health has confirmed seven reported measles cases this year and Placer County says the fitness club cases are tied to recently reported ones in Butte and Tehama counties.

Measles is an airborne virus that can stay in the air for up to one hour after the infected person has left the room. Nine out of 10 people around the infected person or people can become infected if not protected by two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine.

Common measles symptoms, including fever, cough, runny nose and irritated eyes, will usually begin fourteen days after exposure. A rash will then appear on the face or behind the ears before rapidly spreading to the rest of the body.

If you may have been infected, health officials say to monitor your symptoms and limit contact with others for 21 days. Infants, pregnant women and people with a weakened immune system are more at risk for serious complications from measles.