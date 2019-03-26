Outdoor Living and Entertaining!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As spring approaches, take a moment to refresh your home for the new season. Whether you’re an Innie, who plans to spend time inside with the air conditioning, or an Outie who can’t wait for fresh air, it is time to shed your winter blues. IKEA has everything you need to prepare your home for the sunnier days ahead, whether you’re lounging around or hosting friends for midday barbecues. Join us at the IKEA West Sacramento store and let us share simple ways to refresh your home this season! We look forward to seeing you soon!

More info:

IKEA West Sacramento

700 IKEA Court

(916) 371-4532

IKEA.com